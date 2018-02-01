Transcript for Carrie Underwood opens up about recent facial injury

Some news about countries could start Carrie Underwood you might remember the singer broke her wrist when she fell off the steps up federal just after the CMA awards in November we'll New Year's Day. She posted a letter to her fans saying she also had to get forty to fifty stitches on her. Face from that accident and that she's still here. She also warned fans and they. She might look a little different the next time that they see her but that she is so grateful that it wasn't worse and that and she's also grateful for the people in her life that have been there for her during. This recovery. Carey also had some great news for fans revealing she is headed back into the studio to make the music. Okay okay. That's him. We're thinking about to carry.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.