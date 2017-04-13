Transcript for Carter Page, former Trump campaign adviser, was under FBI scrutiny

And we're going to start out with that investigation into Russia and the trump campaign and this week's blockbuster report that the FBI obtained a secret court order to monitor trump adviser Carter page. We'll speak with page live after Brian Ross brings us the latest on the investigation. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, George. Carter page is gone from virtual obscurity to growing infamy now that it's been revealed the FBI suspected he might have been a spy for Russia. When candidate Donald Trump was asked to identify his foreign policy advisers last year, he gave five names including -- Carter page, ph.d. Reporter: Now Carter page, ph.d. A New York consultant doing business deals in Russia is also being identified as someone the FBI suspected as a possible Russian spy. The latest development was "The Washington post" report that the FBI actually got a foreign intelligence surveillance warrant to tap into page's phones and computers while he was a trump campaign adviser last summer. A process that requires extensive evidence. You have to lay out a series of facts that show that there's probable cause to believe that someone is an agent of a foreign power. Reporter: As ABC news reported last week, the FBI discovered in 2013 that page was the target of a Russian spy recruitment effort with two Russian spies posing as trade officials overheard by the FBI saying they would offer page business opportunities and favors in exchange for information. They're just looking to see if they can press the right set of buttons to get the type of information that they need for their intelligence masters back in Putin's Russia. Reporter: Former assistant attorney general John Carlin now an ABC news consultant supervised the case. But this was a serious spy operation. Yes, this was an actual trained operative spy operation in New York targeting human assets. Reporter: There was no evidence presented in the case the Russians actually recruited Carter page as a spy but it's very clear they saw him as a potentially important target.

