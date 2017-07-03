Transcript for The cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' dishes on the upcoming remake

continue the trend we have a brand-new look at "Beauty and the beast," the film. The all-star cast sat down with "Nightline's" juju Chang for an exclusive look. Here's it is. You guys are ridiculous. The talent and the wattage coming at me right now is just off the charts. The Emma wattage. Right there, exactly. Jazz hands. Did you feel the pressure to try to live up to everyone's childhood fantasies on screen. I felt pressure to live up to my own. ??? There goes the baker with his tray ??? Reporter: This was the sou soundtrack of your early childhood. I can't believe I'm living it out. A good feminist. One of the only fairy tales with a decent heroine that gets to do things. She rescues everybody. Right. Let's talk about your character. Was it fun to be able to play someone that vain and -- Yeah, I couldn't go far enough. There's a thee at tri cat about Gaston and he is ridiculous and a complete buffoon. You are the wildest, most gorgeous thing I've ever seen. Nobody deserves you. Reporter: There's that one look in the preview where you say come into the light and you come in and make a facial expression and it feels real. Well, it was. Come into the light. It was my real face making that expression to Emma. You said you only want to do it if you didn't have to sing. Yeah, I don't sing and I don't sing in the movie so it's great for everyone. He sings one line. Everyone benefits and I get to keep my career. Nobody has to flee from the theater. How do you get the mix between the singing and acting. Singing is just an extension of a feeling. It's what you can't express otherwise. ??? By Gaston ??? So Gaston is a villain or is he misunderstood? No, he's a villain. Kill the beast. What big themes jump out at you. Love conquers all. Look at what is 'inside the person, not what's outside. Will you join me for dinner. There's a tremendous amount of nostalgia around it. The film contains so many important and special messages but I think its strength is in its like unapologetic romance and it's so hopeful and it's so full of joy. And there's lots of dancing. And there's lots of dancing. We all dance. We awe dance. Reporter: For "Good morning America," juju Chang, ABC news, London. Yeah. Right here. So many of us. "Beauty and the beast" hits

