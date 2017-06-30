Transcript for Catching up with Bebe Rexha live on 'GMA'

I told her I watched her growing up with my mom. We would make a cup of coffee every morning and just watch you and eat entenmann's, eat bakery stuff, yeah. And your mom is here and her daughter is now on "Good morning America." Don't make this emotional now before the song, please. Come on, no. But it's so wonderful and this is part 2 and it's not out until August but you can preorder it today. "Part 2." Oh. Yeah. It's so cool. You guys it's so cool to be here. So awesome. I know. I'm like starstruck. No, you're not. You've got these great guys behind you. I was hanging out with them early on. You got to watch out for the drummer. He's a little out there but talk about this -- you know you are. Let's talk about the song you're about to perform and the influence of Whitney Houston. I mean it's -- I mean Whitney is the best. It's actually a song about my old record label when I was signed to, you know, the record business is hard and I had dark black hair and I was completely different and it was a song saying I'm sorry I'm not the most pretty. I'll never sing like Whitney. I could never write the coolest lyrics and I'm not what you're used to but want to find somebody love me the way I am.

