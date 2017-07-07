Transcript for Big Sean discusses hometown Detroit's honoring him with 'Big Sean Day'

this weather. Thank you all for being here. Thank you. Great crowd. You're loved by our fans and loved in Detroit. I know they gave you the key to the city. Youngest person ever. You are the Detroit tigers love you. Yeah, yeah, yeah. And this new album is unbelievable. Debuted at the top of the billboard 200. Yeah. That was major for me getting a key to the city. What an honor. Made a big Sean day in Detroit. The city council. We're making it right now. You're a hometown hero because of your foundation which launched mogul prep. It was my mom -- my mom works the foundation on a daily basis. God bless my mom. One of the moms that cared about my dreams more than hers, you know, and we do a mogul prep program where we teach kids different jobs in the music industry because growing up on TV all I saw -- wanted to be a rapper. That's one in a million but it's 30 people to have something to do with me being on stage from the lighting technician to the engineers. It takes a village. You can see why you are so

