Transcript for Catching up with Boyz II Men live on 'GMA'

Boyz II men is here. Is here. Celebrating 25 years with a new album called "Under the streetlight" and they're joined by Brian Mcknight who is also featured on the album. Let's welcome boyz II men and Brian Mcknight. Are we going to get to the end of the road? Are we going to get to the end of the road over here? How are you, gentlemen? Wonderful. Wonderful to see you. Welcome to the show, you guys. This new album, it's a doo-wop album. Different genre. What made you go into this -- Because doo-wop, if it wasn't for doo-wop music boyz II men wouldn't exist. We started singing literally on the street corners under street lights. Philly and that's how we got our tart and our break and this is paying homage to all those guys that did it before us and just kind of paying tribute. Giving them their shine. Nice specialty album. How you got a street named after you in philly too. That's right. Yes, yes. But the wonderful collaborations because we're going to hear from Brian Mcknight. Yes, yes, yes. Our guy. But just one of many of the collaborations have you. Yeah, I mean we've known Brian since the beginning of our career and pretty much started together and just talking backstage. We met actually right down the treat for the first time where it used to be the embassy suites like right there. This is where we all met sitting by the piano playing and we started singing. Didn't even know the guy. Sitting in the lobby playing. Yeah. We were just singing all types of gospel songs and from that point on we've been friends for over 25 years. We're brothers at this point. Actually we did another record on this album with his brother's group take six. That's right, exactly. So family affair. Family affair. And they take all the money. In 1995 you guys, you were on the top of the charts. "One sweet day" with Mariah Carey. 16 weeks. That lasted over 20 years tied this year by "Despacito." So be honest, are you happy it was tied and not broken? No, you're not happy. I'm happy. I don't want it to be broken. I'm mad it's tied. No, honestly, it's all good and "Despacito" was a great record and, you know, it's played all over the place, kind of like how "One sweet day" was played all over the place. Join us on the mountain. We're happy to have not only number 16 as far as like 16 weeks we got 14 weeks and 13 weeks, so -- that's all that

