Garth Brooks: 'You are a lucky person' to sit at Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving table More The country superstar said his wife "opens up the house" to all their friends and family stuck in Nashville for the holiday, adding, "Everything she makes is fantastic." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Garth Brooks: 'You are a lucky person' to sit at Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving table This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. CMA Awards: Garth Brooks Garth Brooks talks about his wins coming in twos and whether he's voting for Keith Urban. Now Playing: CMA Awards: Garth Brooks

Now Playing: Garth Brooks criticized for lip-syncing at CMAs

Now Playing: Garth Brooks: 'You are a lucky person' to sit at Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving table

Now Playing: Garth Brooks gushes over latest Denzel Washington movie

Now Playing: Tony Robbins on how to be mindful this Thanksgiving

Now Playing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up about his retirement

Now Playing: The best moments from the 2017 American Music Awards

Now Playing: The best fashion on the AMA's red carpet

Now Playing: Jeffrey Tambor can't see return to 'Transparent'

Now Playing: Diana Ross, Pink steal the show at the 2017 AMAs

Now Playing: Entertainment Weekly features 4 collector covers of 'The Last Jedi' from its magazines

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the 2017 American Music Awards

Now Playing: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's fairy-tale wedding

Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on how he prepared for Justice League role

Now Playing: Actor Ray Fisher on acting career and landing a role in 'Justice League'

Now Playing: Charlie Puth performs 'Attention' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Bob Saget attempts Guinness world record of most sticky notes to the face in one minute

Now Playing: 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' star Janina Gavankar plays the game for the 1st time

Now Playing: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian have star-studded wedding in New Orleans

Now Playing: Actor Armie Hammer shares the insane story of his parents' real life 'meet cute' Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51265198,"title":"Garth Brooks: 'You are a lucky person' to sit at Trisha Yearwood's Thanksgiving table","duration":"4:01","description":"The country superstar said his wife \"opens up the house\" to all their friends and family stuck in Nashville for the holiday, adding, \"Everything she makes is fantastic.\"","url":"/GMA/video/catching-garth-brooks-live-gma-51265198","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}