Transcript for Joel Kinnaman dishes on his parents visiting the 'Altered Carbon' set

Here he is, so great to have Joel Kinnaman here for a cup of coffee with us in our "Gma" green room and, everybody behind us also having coffee. He is the star of the new sci-fi season "Altered carbon" who has been asleep for 250 years and get woken up and solve a murder. There's a lot going on. A lot going on. This show is a cool concept. I was looking at all the promos and starts on Netflix. Probably more than anything, your lack of wardrobe is getting a lot of attention, Joel. Yeah, yeah. A lot of green beans. A lot of green beans eaten so nudity the first couple of days of shooting but you had your parts in town. Yeah, they came and visited on set. They were -- they loved it. I mean I could -- I had them placed like way in the background and I could tell that they were like inching their way to behind the camera and then like by the end of the day my mom was giving the director some notes. Like maybe you should put the camera over there in she got comfortable. She got real comfortable in I have to ask so if you had -- because of the concept of the show if you had one person you could come back as because in this show you get a new body, who would that be? Lebron James. Lebron. Good choice. 30,000 point, you know. Thank you so much, Joel. We are so happy you're here. A lot more to learn about you, your tattoos and your lack of clothing but "Altered carbon" premieres on Netflix February 2nd and we'll be right back.

