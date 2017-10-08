Transcript for Macklemore on shooting a music video with his 100-year-old grandmother

You guys are really a good audience this morning. And you know what, they' excited about our next guest. He's going back on tour with new music. Please welcome grammy award winner, macklemore. Nice to see you. How are you doing. How are you doing? What's up, man? How are you doing, brother. Have a seat. Nice crowd for you. Welcome back. You've done the concerts in the park and sung on our show before. First time you've been here with the studio audience upstairs. It is. We got a lot to talk about. First I want to say we all read about the accident. How are you doing. I'm doing good. I'm doing good. Yeah, I got hit by a drunk driver in a head-on collision a couple of weeks ago. Head-on. Your car was totaled, right, pretty much. Insurancewise I'm hoping so. Glad you're okay. Thank you. Glad you're here with us. Thank you. I got to ask, I know this is a Roberto Clemente -- There's a lot of controversy. Everybody is like you're from Seattle. I'm glad we're talking about this. Yes, I'm from Seattle. I like the Jersey. I just like -- I was like, yellow, Roberto Clemente and it's the national league so, you know, I get the pass. We like the Jersey and we got to say we love your grandmother, Helen. She is an absolute star. Thank you. In your music video, "Glorious." Look at it. So you were celebrating her 100th birthday and show up surprising her in the video saying grand be ma, we can do anything you want. One of those things reportedly there is a descriptioner in the video. Did grandma ask you for that. Definitely not. She had no idea. I don't know how tame this is either. I know this is a morning show. But that's a crotch stand right there. So also in the video I was wondering where you guys were going to go with driving around with a carton of eggs which you use to egg somebody's house. Was this grandma -- whose house were you hitting? I don't know if it was -- I think I pretty much told her everything we were going to do. This is really your day. In yeah, here's some eggs. Let's go hit this house. It was my aunt's house. Yes. Talk about that at Thanksgiving. You know you really broadened your demo. You really did. Have you seen the video of these senior citizen ISES, and we have their reaction on tape. Let's check it out. What. Ah. Oh, I hope there's no heart attacks coming. That's pretty good. And you got that and you have your daughter too. Instagram, you have senior citizens now you have your daughter. She is already singing. She's only 2. Yeah. Teaching her early. Yeah, hopefully she doesn't have my pitch training. Oh, she is adorable. Yeah. Sloan is her name? Yes. Sloan. What is she singing here? This is "Moana." Her favorite. Such a good singer. Yay. So beautiful, man. Thank you. You have two big singles out. You have "Comblorous" and "Marmalade." Yes. You finish the album. Coming out soon. What other surprises you have. We got some more. We have some more. I can't say right now That's why it's a surprise. That's why it's a surprise but -- Not even a hint. I have such a good hint for you guys and I can't do it. It would just -- Nobody will hear. Everybody close your ears. Tell us about the tour. I'll let you off the hook. Thank you. Yeah, the album I turned in the album yesterday literally pressed send. The album is turned in. The tour got announced yesterday so, yeah, doing America first then we'll go over to Europe and August always and New Zealand and all that, hit the world but got to start here in the usa and -- Go around the country. Congratulations. I tell you what, for everyone who wants tickets, tickets for macklemore, well they go on sale tomorrow so make sure you pick those up and to give you a little preview, he's going to perform live for us coming up just ahead, man, we want indicate to hear that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.