Catching up with In Real Life live on 'GMA'

The new pop sensation from ABC's "Boy Band" opened up about their latest projects.
1:28 | 12/27/17

Transcript for Catching up with In Real Life live on 'GMA'
We're back with the reality competition winners storming the charts with their hit. First please welcome, Sergio, Michael, chance and Brady. We should say you have some enthusiastic fans here. I don't think any of them have a driver's license. I do. She does. I'm not sure any of you have a driver's license either. You guys were the finalists on "Boy band." You have somebody trained in opera, a classical trained violinist. How does that work? It's been amazing. Because we were together for so long we got to know each other really well. With a lot of bands there's an adjusting period. For us we were really close. The first single "Eyes closed" has more than a million and a half views. You have new music coming out in 2018. Can you tell us about that? We've been in the studio nonstop. This new song "Tattoo" is one we're excited about. We can't wait to get it out to the fans. We're really excited for 2018. Guys, congratulations for your success. "Eyes closed" you're performing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52004179,"title":"Catching up with In Real Life live on 'GMA' ","duration":"1:28","description":"The new pop sensation from ABC's \"Boy Band\" opened up about their latest projects. ","url":"/GMA/video/catching-real-life-live-gma-52004179","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
