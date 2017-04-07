Transcript for Catholic priest calls for compassion for LGBT community

I joined on a completely different note by father James martin, the jesuit priest who calls for compassion for the lgbt community after the pulse nightclub massacre caught the attention of millions recently appointed by pope Francis as a consultant to the Vatican and now written a new book, there it is called "Building a bridge" and it's about bridging the gap between the catholic church and the lgbt community. Father, thank you for being here. My pleasure. What provoked you to make this video and were you surprised by the response? The pulse massacre happened and in response very few catholic bashar Assads really reached out to the lgbt community so I was a little disappointed in that. I made the video for Facebook and as you say it got a lot of responses and I was surprised. I think people were waiting for a word of comfort from the catholic church and maybe that's what this did. Some -- we discussed this before. Some conservative catholics were not happy with it. What kind of pushback did you get from those corners? Well, unfortunately, a lot are against the whole topic of welcoming lgbt catholics and think it's caving in which is ridiculous. All I'm calling for is respect, sensitivity and compassion which is part of the catechism. Where has pope Francis been on this? He's really been a leader. I think his five most famous words are who am I to judge and he's talked about and used the word gay which is the first time for any pope and really advocated a real compassionate approach and really trying to listen to people and accompany them and meet them where they are. You say this is a two-way street and members of the gay community also need to show respect to the church. But I think there are some for some people that's a bitter pill to swallow given the am of pain and rejection they feel they've experienced in the church. It's a very bitter pill. I'm very clear in the book the onus is on the church. The institutional church that is marginalized the lgbt community, not the other way around but I think both sides need to be respectful of one another. In your book "Building a bridge," you start with this psalm. I praise for for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Some of my colleagues at "Gma" noticed there's some similarity here to lady gaga's "Born this way." Are you a fan? Of lady gaga? Yeah, and I think she got it from the psalm, probably not the other way around. A little theology there. You like the message she's spreading. I do. Sort of shorthand I saw on a bumper sticker. God doesn't make crap. We are fearfully and wonderfully made and all beloved children of god and that's one of the prime messages I'm trying to get across to lgbt people. What should and can the church be doing now. Listening to the experiences of lgbt catholics, ask them the question, what's your experience of god like while welcoming them and call an end to the firings and make them comfortable in their own church. Are you confident this is going to happen. I am. I'm hopeful and think there's a lot of signs of change, pope Francis and more catholics come out and more know lgbt people and they're more and more part of the parishes. Thank you very much. Congratulations on theook "Building a bridge." We appreciate it.

