Transcript for Cavaliers try to stay in the 2017 NBA Finals

girl, and a special NBA finals edition of our big board. ESPN's Bruce Bowen is joining us and T.J. Holmes is where it's all about to go down's quicken loans arena in Cleveland and this series is the most watched finals since Michael Jordan's championship in 1998 and tonight the golden state warriors, well, they're knocking on the door of NBA history, one win away from winning it all in a perfect 16-0 playoff run. Never been done before and the warriors have a commanding three-game lead against the Cavs after Kevin Durant's last-minute three-pointer Wednesday night sealed the deal leaving Cleveland and you see Lebron James right there all Cleveland fans and Lebron all stunned and welcome, welcome, you guys. Hey, T.J., how are you doing, man? The Cavs on the brink of elimination trying to avoid -- sorry, trying to avoid the sweep. You're in there. In the thick of it. What's the mood in Cleveland right now? Well, I would say it's more so of resignation than resolve. Cleveland rocks and these are some of the best sport fans you will find. They have a hole now that no one has ever dug out from and I spent a lot of time around town here talking to people the other day, just yesterday and no one here is talking about winning a championship. They are talking about winning a game and trying to keep the warriors from celebrating the championship on their floor here tonight but after watching game three they were just gutted after that effort and everything that the Q was just on fire and electric but still people have to say we might not have enough talent and maybe not enough gas in the tank. Lebron has had to play so many minutes and looked gassed at the end of that game so, Trahan, a lot of people starting to come face-to-face with reality. Bruce, I got to ask you. Do you think the warriors will sweep it tonight? Oh, absolutely. We talk about it. No question. Coming together, Kevin Durant, look at what Steph curry was able to do. Steph wasn't playing this way in the finals last year. This has been the year of redemption, this has been a year of some getback as James brown would say ain't that right, Michael but when we say these things it's because of what transpired last year. Draymond green had issues. They were up 3-1. He no longer plays in the game and it all changed. Right now you have three talented individuals as far as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Steph curry taking the selfless route so they can go to the common goal of winning a championship! And, T.J., I have a big question for you. A lot of rumors Lebron James on the move again after the season. What's going on with that? Yeah, here we go with this. Are we really talking about this. Now they're talking about him going to L.A. It's not like he's nice weather but the story is out with sources talking about rumors and rumblings that he would leave after next season which he can, leave Cleveland again and go to L.A. And possibly play with the clippers or the Lakers, just rumors at this point. But we have learned now this might be something to some of these rumors because we didn't think he would leave in the first place. Bruce doesn buy it. Stop it. Stop it. That man is not going to L.A. To play in those towns or in that city. Come on. It's about what Lebron James has been able to do in the great state of Ohio. What did he say after that championship, Michael. Cleveland, this is for you! We got to go. Stop that, Bruce.

