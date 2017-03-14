Transcript for CBO report predicts spike in uninsured under GOP plan

Snow is also coming out in Washington start a lot more than the traffic. Congress taking us noted canceling a hearing in the house on the Republican health care plan. As the White House fires back over that new report from the Congressional Budget Office estimates the number of people without insurance would jump by fourteen million next year 24 million. Over ten years BC senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega has the details good morning Cecilia. George good morning tear the White House is pushing back on those numbers before they were even out calling them absurd an accurate and they say they stand by their health care plan. Issued strong words from the White House. The health secretary emerging from the west wing on Monday to fight back against that report that delivers a blow to the president's promise of insurance for everybody. We disagree strenuously with with the with the report that was put out we think they've that they that that CBS simply has Iran the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the plan to repeal and replace obamacare would leave fourteen million more Americans without insurance next year. And within a decade the number of uninsured growing by 24 million. The president not backing down saying the house Republican plan is just the first offer were negotiating with. Everybody to beat fat beautiful negotiation. And speaker Paul Ryan trying to stay positive this is a good work in progress were extremely very excited about this. And I'm really actually frankly encouraged by for Democrats there is nothing encouraging about it trump care. Would be a nightmare. For the American people. And this morning another looming showdown over wiretapping. The deadline for the Justice Department to provide evidence to back up president Trump's claim that President Obama wiretapped him met with a request for more time. Press Secretary Sean Spicer now trying to walk back the wiretapping accusation altogether the president used the word wiretapping quote. To mean broadly. Surveillance and other activities he said doing quotas referring to surveillance overall yes to two weeks from the president put quotes around wiretap. But in others note. No quotes the president's words crystal clear. This is a tweet from the president doesn't the president have an obligation to get rid of the he had it Mary evidence clear on what we've made it very clear. Do we expect the house in the Senate Intelligence Committees to do their job. And what are so bad here in Washington today it forced the White House to cat to postpone a visit between the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that was supposed to happen today George I won't now happen here at the white house on Friday to sing the White House administration attacking that CBO report but president trump often cited the CBO in the past. In order to attack President Obama. Yet George some selective use of data seems to be happening here the president has used the scenery as you say in the pastor criticized President Obama on everything from health care. Unemployment and conversely. Just last week when he prays these job numbers that helped an administration he's used those to keys call them. Phony and totally fictional and a half stars that's when they disagree with a no cases see things from.

