CDC highlights the saltiest foods in the American diet

More
Dr. Jen Ashton appears live on "GMA" to discuss a new report on the foods that are impacting Americans' salt intake.
2:01 | 03/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC highlights the saltiest foods in the American diet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46479068,"title":"CDC highlights the saltiest foods in the American diet","duration":"2:01","description":"Dr. Jen Ashton appears live on \"GMA\" to discuss a new report on the foods that are impacting Americans' salt intake. ","url":"/GMA/video/cdc-highlights-saltiest-foods-american-diet-46479068","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.