Transcript for NYC supper club chef shares New Year's Eve menu

Back now with a timely cooking lesson. Want to whip up an elegant new year's eve dinner with your friends, I'm not your guy but I met someone who is. Meet 23-year-old chef Jonah Reider who runs an exclusive supper club in a private new York City home with limited space, you're lucky to get a reservation. You started this concept in your dorm room in Columbia. Yeah, in college I sort of gave a name to it. I called it pith and invited anybody who wanted to come to share a meal together in an unconventional space. Now this self-taught cook is coming to teach me how to make some elegant dishes fit for a figs tiff new year's eve dinner. So the first thing we're making is a crispy and pillowy little fehyllo pastry. We're about to pop the pastries into the LG signature oven. I love this because I have two different cooking compartments and has convection and the heating is distributed occupy evenly. All just blown throughout the entire oven space. Next we fancy up celery root soup he's made. This smells so good and it 134e8s like winter to me. Get a load of that. We add bourbon maple syrup, parsnip chips. I love it. It warps you up inside. For dessert a memade gelatin mix to boil a mixture of half and half and sugar before we combine the two and put them in the fridge. Open the fridge with my foot, the LG signature refrigerator is great because I can move the shelves wherever I want. Have a custom chill container where I can store different products at different temperatures. Fabulously versatile. Once it's chilled we finish it off with fresh berries and caramelized apple cider grenida. It's killer, dude. Love it. That's a holiday hosting session if I ever saw one.

