Transcript for Celebrity chef Richard Blais shares his top tips for making the best holiday cookies

All right so the countdown is on to our big Christmas cookie showdown minutes away but celebrity chef judge and author of "So good" the cookbook Richard Blais is here. Cookie confidential. We'll get a quick question from the audience from grant. Hello, grant. Hi. So I'm not a great baker and I was wanting to know I would like a cookie that I can make quickly. That's awesome because you're not a great baker so how about a no bake cookie. Love it. And that's exactly what we have here. Coconut snowballs and warm up some milk and fold in shredded coconut, oats, a little bit of cocoa, sugar, butter, vanilla. Put them in the fridge. Put them in the fridge to get that texture you want and then you elicit the help of your whole family and become your labor force and roll a bunch of snowballs and don't have to bake anything. I just rolled a snowball right off the table. We will have that on our website if you want to get it. I'll get these guys to taste.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.