Transcript for Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser shares her top tips on 'GMA'

streamline the process for couples who are splitting. You went to visit her, just for the story. I should preface this by saying you and I are happily married to our significant others. She has heard the criticism about this website that she's making divorce too easy, even cheapening the meaning of marriage but her response, the emotional pain of divorce is devastating and the legal process shouldn't be. Laura Wasser is Hollywood's go to divorce attorney when power couples call it quits. When we see them break up, we get upset about it. And now after 25 years in the biz and with a-list clients like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Kim Kardashian under her belt she is changing the face of divorce launching it's over easy.com bringing her high-profile services to the masses. So you can get a divorce online without a lawyer without going to court. Correct. It's that easy. It's that easy. Reporter: The average divorce can soar youwars of 20 grand. Wasser's services start at just $750. For another $1500 plus your court filing fees which vary state to state you get 30 minutes with a mediator and at 2500 that's our highest platform it's 90 minutes with the mediator and serve both side, facilitate the paperwork. Who is this for? It can't be for a couple that's going through a divorce that's not amicable. You have to be on the same page and be willing to do the legwork in terms of edge kaying yourself to what the legal process is which we are helpful on the site with. Are you concerned you're diminishing the meaning of marriage. I've heard that. My job is to make it for people to move to the next stage of their lives especially if they're co-parenting in the most amicable and cost effective way. You know Ben Affleck and Jennifer garner, what is your advice for those that are going into this with children? Your kids have to know we both love you. We are both here for you. We are both going to be united front as your parents and even though our family is not going to look the same as it looked yesterday, it's going to look different tomorrow but it's going to be fine. Right. Do you feel part therapist, part lawyer? Sometimes. Sometimes I do. Now, every state has different divorce laws. The website is live in California and New York right now and it's going to expand nationally throughout. It will be a service to a lot of people? A lot of people and definitely a lot less expensive? Thank you, Paula.

