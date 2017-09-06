The Chainsmokers talk chart toppers and debut album

Grammy-winners Drew Taggart and Alex Pall discuss their debut album "Memories: Do Not Open," and how their hit music that has landed them in the top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the last year.
1:12 | 06/09/17

All right, thank you, ginger. Aim here with one of the hottest tickets this summer, it is to see the chainsmokers, everybody. What's up? Hey. We've got them right here in central park with us. It's great to have grammy winners drew Taggert and Alex pall with us. Congratulations to all your success. This is big. You have the most number one songs ever on billboard's hot dance electronic chart. You spent a year in the top ten on the hot 100 chart. Three songs simultaneously. How does it feel to be so successful I guess is the best way to put it in oh, man, I don't even know how to answer that. We're just regular dudes. We don't think about that stuff but it's amazing. You are finishing up your tour in New York last two concerts. Tonight. Tonight. Where are you performing tonight in we're at forest hills stadium tonight and tomorrow night. How many people already have tickets to that show, as well? Yep. They're getting a double dose of you guys. How different is the stadium show from like a club show for you guys? You know what, it doesn't matter because the show -- sometimes we're ready for it. Sometimes the crowd is huge. Sometimes we're not ready for it. It's all about the energy. Are the people ready to put on a good show. Doesn't matter if you're in a club or a stadium.

