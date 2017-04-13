Transcript for Chance the Rapper to throw a 'Chance the Birthday' party for fans

All right. Time now for some "Pop news." And we're going to start with chance the rapper's birthday. It's this weekend turning 24 and throwing a party not only for himself but for all his fan, as well. The musician took to Twitter to announce chance the birthday, better than any festival that ever existed. That's pretty high praise. It will take place April 16th with some surprise special guests and all the proceeds will go to social works which is a nonprofit organization that chance co-founded himself so happy birthday to you, chance. You definitely deserve it. He does the right thing. Yeah. Only 24 years. What a year he's had, by the way. Very socially conscious. And family. Better than any festival that ever existed. Could be. I think the golden retriever festival in Scotland. It's actually a real festival. I googled it funny festival name, golden retriever festival in Scotland. A bunch of dogs. Have to assign you. That's right. See if you can beat that, chance. Next up we have magical casting news. This morning fantastic beasts are getting a new wizard. This one is actually going to be a familiar face, guys. Jude law has been tapped to play a young dumbledore in the sequel portraying the professor before he became Harry potter's mentor coming after months of speculation over the casting with J.K. Rowling tweeting this is a more troubled version of dumbledore. It also means law is going to be going head-to-head with Johnny Depp set to play a childhood friend of the wizard beginning filming this summer. Huge cast when you count Eddie redmayne. Both have done very well. Are you a fan? My daughters are. Likes them all. Yeah. I'm confused. I don't know. It's not everybody's cup of butter beer. Nice, nicely done. If you watched the movies -- Spending a lot of time on Google today. Amazing what you can find. You learn how to drive on YouTube and go on Google and learn about funny festival names. To that teaser I was telling you about. Who is Chris Pratt's guest co-star in "Guardians of the galaxy 2." How about Guillermo? Oh! Yeah, yeah, Jimmy Kimmel's right-hand man and Pratt giving him pointers for his top secret role explaining that acting is just about three easy look, watch this. First one, happy. Happy. That's good. That's good. Next one. Sad. And then the third one scared. There you go. What about sexy? Just used scared. Oh. The rye music that's sexy. Ah. Music makes all the difference. You can see more of his antics on set tonight on "Kimmel" 11:35 P.M. On ABC. Thank you. It is Thursday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.