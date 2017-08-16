Transcript for What to know about the Charlottesville protesters

Thank you. Michael. Tom llamas is here with a closer look at those groups who were at the charlottesville protests and, Tom, we've seen images. Let's start from the beginning. Who was actually there? You know, we just heard the president say there were very fine people there on both sides and, Michael everything that's really not the case. This all starts with the alt-right. Who is the alt-right. They are white nationalists who believe their white identity is under attack. That's what brought them to charlottesville. They believe that taking down of confederate moments is an attack on their core beliefs made up of many group, a big hate-filled tent, the nationalist front, the kkk, neo-nazis, they hate black, they hate Jews, immigrants and pretty much all minorities. The alt-right is media savvy. That's why they were carrying the torches and they don't wear hoods. They feel they no longer have to hide because of president trump and their goal, scary to a lot of people, carve out a peace of the United States where just white people live where just white people belong. And we heard -- we saw the counterprotesters, the president referred to them as the alt-left. So what -- who are they? That's not really a phrase the extreme left use, more of a phrase the right uses but that's the anti-fascists and believe the president is a fascist and that the alt-right is his army against racism, fascism and capitalism and told us violence and property destruction is okay when they're battling the alt-right or trying to stop their speakers on k34re7b8g campuses. They believe it's okay to punch a neo-nazi and to be honest we have seen clashes where they are the aggressors all over the country. They wear all black and cover their faces but this weekend was different, Michael. That's why the president may have been confused. Not everyone protesting the alt-right in charlottesville was antifa and the alt-right built up this event and dressed up like they were ready for war and chanting racist message and it was someone on their side that used their car as a missile and killed that woman. Tom, thank you very much. Don't forget that a young woman lost her life and two state troopers as well.

