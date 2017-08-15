Charlottesville suspect denied bail

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was supported in court by a group of white nationalists as Charlottesville's police chief defended how his department handled the city's violent protests.
2:23 | 08/15/17

Charlottesville suspect denied bail

