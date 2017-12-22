Transcript for Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares original holiday dessert recipes on 'GMA'

will make a perfect and personal gift. Alex guarnaschelli author of "The home cook" recently stopped by to share some of her best recipes. Alex, this is the best and it's my inspiration because homemade and personal makes it special as we can see down there in it's fun to kind of snack as you go, right? You wrap your gifts and you're eating them. That's a win/win but make something homemade and create that real I made this from the goodness of my heart and I ate half of it. That way you know it's good. Speaking of knowing it's good I can smell it already. You started with the dark chocolate. Tem purred chocolate. Chocolate makes people clap. It doesn't get its due during the holidays because we're so busy with candy canes so this is melted chocolate that you spread out on marchment or baking sheet and sprinkle the crushed up candy canes on here and spread them out and let it cool. And that mint chocolate flavor is so great. And break it up and let this cool -- you can pop it in the fridge andake little pieces or top a cake with it or make a tart or little bars and superfun and package it up in little to go boxes. Like I said, make double. You're saving because you're doing it yourself. This one looks so good. This is kind of a play on a whoopi pie, such a great American snack. You want to just get to the eating. This is a little bit of almond pastry cream and almond extract and a little almonds. I love all the sound effects. What a great audience. I love a hungry audience and make these little sandwiches and the almonds really add a lot of nice crunchy texture and portable. Make a nice tin and eat them behind your desk. I already snacked on about half of the topping but let's do the strawberry bars. You could use raspberries too and baked this crust 20 minutes and add it in, powdered sugar for cornstarch and sugar with jam so we don't often think of mixing jam with fruit but it's a great way to get that richer fruit taste. When it's through it looks like this. It looks like this and you pour it in there. Nice. I love it. Then the topping. Have almost enough of. Less topping than when we started this segment. Do you know any holiday snackers? Then you bake this one, again. Bake it, cut it into little bars and package that up so good and popcorn which is super fun to do loose like this or you can break it up and roll it into little popcorn balls. Hot would go into a ball. When it's hot and if it cools and gets hard to work with, pop it in a warm oven for 20 to 30 seconds and can make a popcorn house. Don't get me started and top it with these little -- you can go deep. Mine,'ll get to the popcorn ball. Thanks for helping us. Great stuff. This is beautiful. Thank you. Watch "Iron chef" Wednesday nights on food network and get all the recipes on our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.