Transcript for Chicago Bears player saves choking stranger

About a Chicago bears linebacker who is now being called a hero for his quick thinking at an airport. He saved someone who was choking and T.J. Holmes is here with the play-by-play. Hi, Strahan, guys, the man is choking and a woman tries the Heimlich and comes to the rescue an NFL veteran but when it comes to the Heimlich he is a rookie. He quite literally hits people for a living. Jerrell Freeman on the tackle. The Chicago bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman is being praised this morning for delivering a different kind of blow. A guy like two seats over, he just stands up abruptly and like runs around inside of the table. Reporter: Freeman was in the Austin airport on his way to bears training camp Sunday when he stopped by for a barbecue sandwich in the food court and noticed a stranger at a nearby table in distress. He was pointing to it. Pointing to his throat, his mouth. Reporter: Freeman a Texas native rushed into action using the Heimlich maneuver. After two attempts he dislodged the food from his throat. When I put him down he was like, oh, my god, you just saved my life. Reporter: What do you do after? Take a selfie with him. They shared their life-saving story on Twitter and Ryan tells ABC news I will forever be grateful for his kindness and willingness to help a stranger. A great person like deserves to have a great season and I'll be rooting for him. He said I think you broke my rib. I said it's either your rib or your life. Freeman's mom is a nurse but never been trained on the Heimlich and the guy he saved went back to eating the same brisket sandwich he had just choked on. Wow. Right after he choked. We got to try that brisket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.