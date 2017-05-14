Transcript for Chicago hospital on lockdown after inmate steals gun

We turn to the frightening standoff inside a hospital. An inmate grabbing a gun and a nurse setting off a hostage crisis. S.W.A.T. Teams and other armed officers moving in. Eva pilgrim is here with the story of how this horrifying situation played out. Reporter: Tense moments. An inmate being treated at a Chicago area hospital breaks freer. What he did next put an entire community on edge. A subject with a gun, bell more hospital. Reporter: A hospital on lockdown. An inmate being treated at the hospital taking an officer's gun and multiple people hostage. This morning, the staff recovering. Mr. Salters was in a hospital room under guard. Reporter: Authorities say this was the gunman, 21-year-old Taiwan salters, ate weighing trial. Being treated in the hospital for almost a week. Units responsing to delnor, it's going to be a handgun, a Glock 21. Reporter: Officials say he grabbed the gun from the officer guarding him. Taking two nurses hostages. ABC news talking to a woman trapped inside who was visiting her father, a patient, when it happened. A nurse ordering them to stay in his room. She said there's an armed intruder in the hospital and you have to stay behind locked doors. Reporter: The tense stand yuf spilling into the emergency room downstairs. Heavy armed S.W.A.T. Teams surrounded the building. These photo taken from inside the hospital, showing officers armed with rifles taking aim. Another, standing guard. Standing by for additional units. Reporter: Negotiators trying to talk to him by phone. Ept eventually hitting a wall. Talks breaking down. The s.w.a.t.eam rushing in. An officer shooting salters. The hostage, that nurse, finally freed. This morning, authorities Aring looing into whether or not he was handcuffed at the time this all went down. No question, though, a huge sigh of relief this morning for that community that no one else was hurt. Glad that nurse got free. Thank you, Eva.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.