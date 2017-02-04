Transcript for 1 child dead among 7 found unconscious in Michigan hotel carbon-monoxide incident

We move on to a terrible scene in Michigan. Several children found unconscious at a hotel pool. They were rushed to the hospital. One of them died. Police say high levels of carbon monoxide were found. Kenneth Moton is in Niles, Michigan, with more. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Good news this morning. Several of the sur sooifers have been treated and released. Others are in good condition. The kids were at this hotel for a spring break pool party when they suddenly became ill. This morning, in this Michigan community, several children recovering from an unimaginable and deadly scene. Priority one at the quality inn. There are six children passed out in the pool area. Reporter: Six middle schoolers, some related, found passed out. Another passed out upstairs. All stricken by suspected carbon monoxi monoxide. They were surrounded the pool, passed out, throwing up. Reporter: Paramedics rushed 16 people to the hospital. 13-year-old Brian Watts did not survive. He was funny. And he always joked around. And he was, like, fun to hang out with. Reporter: Investigators say the cause, a broken pool heart. The lethal fumes off the charts. More than 16 times higher than the federal safety level. That's an extreme danger level. 800, you have minutes. Reporter: More than 400 carbon monoxide deaths a year. The best way to know? A detector. Family members demand answers. My niece and nephew. They're okay. They could have died. It's horrible, horrible. Reporter: And this quality inn is closed until further notice. The hotel is working closely with local officials still investigating. Sara? Thank you, Kenneth. Now to the questions being

