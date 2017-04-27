Transcript for Children discuss whether homework should be banned live on 'GMA'

They're in school today. Your twins, Isabella -- And sophsophia. Sorry you're chewing. They wanted to be here today. They got a little message for you. Aw, don't make me cry. Hi, dad. We wish we could be there for bring your kid to work day. But as you can see, we're busy rehearsing for our musical, James and the giant peach. We can't wait for you to come and see it. I was wondering, when did you know you wanted to become a news anchor? Who inspired you to work on broadcast television? Wow. Is that a question for me or everybody? For you, daddy. Me? News anchor, I don't know. I think it just kind of happens, kids. Not for all of us. But you know, I think for me being an athlete here in new York and having so much exposure so it, I kind of Graf tatd tated to it. Kind of a natural progression from the football field to the broadcast booth and now here at "Gma." We're split on this table. You and I came on a nontraditional path and you -- Both studied communications in college. Started in small markets and worked our way up. Both athletes. Yep. Thought I'd go into sports casting first. And I did. And I thought I'd go into the NFL too. That's what we call a drop the mic moment. The twins have a couple of other questions too. Oh boy. So, what was your favorite subject in school, and how does it help you at work? What has been your favorite experience at "Gma" so far? Okay, I love math and I love history. So that really helps. I can keep them under budget. And my favorite thing so far, to be honest with you, I think coming here every day is my favorite thing. I love being here every day. It is so much fun. Great team, great energy, and it's fun. So every day, and the next day it will be the best thing. That's great. Robin, what was your favorite subject? Oh gosh. Um, what was my favorite subject? I can't even remember. It's been so long, Lara. I can say what my favorite thing about "Good morning America," you have no idea what it is to be a privilege in your home every single morning and to be able to say good morning to America. That's my favorite, to say good morning to America. You know what, we have a couple of trending topics related to kids this morning. Earlier we talked about the possibility of getting rid of homework which I'm sure a lot of kids are like, yes. We're going to get some experts to weigh in on this, so come on out, kids. ??? Ab easy as one, two, three ??? Hi guys. Hi. You look incredible. We have a few questions for you kids. The first one is for Claude. Do you think homework is good or bad? I think this question could actually go either way because it's good because it's good practice for people who are confused and you can ask the teacher the next day, like I'm confused, can you please help me. And I think it's bad because kids can't get that much exercise and can't socialize with other people. Wow. Now Deanna, I have a question for you. Should we keep homework around or should we ban it? Well, it depends on what type of homework because if it's homework that can take you like five mis, like easy homework that you know what to do, then I think you should then, it's good practice, like Claude said. But if it's homework that can take you all night, then I think that should be banned. Okay, I like that too. We're coming down to you. Do you think homework is a good idea? Well, I'm split. I think it's good because like if you practice and stuff like Claude said, and it's like you don't have any homework and you spent all this time playing outside and video games and all this other stuff, then you might forget what you're learning in school and it might go to the back of your brain, hard to remember it. It seems like all of you think the same thing, a little homework is actually good. It keeps you sharp and helps you learn what you learned at school and remember it and retain it, but too much is too much and you can't socialize and, like, be a kid I guess is the best way to put it. Yeah. All right. I think you three are awesome. I think you three are really sharp. You've got your pulse on this whole homework thing. We'll see how it goes. You're the experts. I want to get your read on this one. This is another story. A 7-year-old in Utah came home with a letter from his teacher. I use air quotes on that. It says dear parents, Nathan had been doing good in all his classes except for video game class. If he does not stay up all night playing video games, he will get kicked out of school. From the school. Now, number one, investigative reporters, who do you think really wrote that note? Nathan. Exactly. What time is the perfect bedtime? Should you be allowed to stay up all night? All of you, go ahead. I'll say 10:00 on school days. 10:00? Yeah, 10:00. 10:00 P.M.? Five hours of homework, five hours of play. Okay. He told me. You don't want to argue with Claude, I'll tell you right now. Claude schooled me. All right kids, thank you. Thank you all so much.

