Transcript for Middle school choir whose 'Rise Up' performance went viral gets surprise from Andra Day

being with us this morning. Robin, you'll kick things off. Oh, my goodness. I have been looking forward to us sharing this. The performance inspiring people all around the world. This video Baltimore middle scho schoolers, already 21 million views online and it's been moving people across the country with their incredible rendition of "Rise up" by Andra day and this morning, they are singing live for us right here in times square so, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the cardinal Shehan catholic school choir. ??? It's getting hard to breathe ??? ??? ooh ??? ??? ooh ??? ??? I'll rise up ??? ??? we will rise up ??? I'll rise up ??? oh I'll rise up ??? ??? we will rise up ??? ??? I'll rise up ??? ??? all we need all we need ??? ??? all ??? ??? I'll rise up I'll rise up ??? ??? I'll rise up ??? ??? I'll rise unafraid ??? ??? I'll rise up and I'll do it a thousand times again ??? ??? and I'll rise up high like the waves ??? ??? I'll rise up in spite of the ache ??? ??? I'll rise up and I'll do it a thousand times again ??? ??? I'll rise up ??? ??? I'll rise up ??? Yes! We're going to rise up on over here to kenyatta, the director. Please, please a warm welcome to kenyatta. Thank you. You have posted this online because you wanted their lovely parents to be able to see it. Didn't know that millions and millions would be seeing this. No. I did not. I thought just the parents and I did not know we would have, what, 21 -- And counting. 21 and counting million views and it's just been amazing, all the heartwarming messages. I've been receiving messages from London, from Las Vegas. Puerto Rico, Texas, France. Just all over and actually we had one parent -- well, he's in the a parent but he came in and said his father was bedriddeh and he played this song for him and it up lifted his spirit and said I had to come in and give a donation to the school. Oh. Well, you found an amazing talent and pulled it out of these kids. John, what does it mean for you to be in the choir. Well, actually I just like that we all get to have a good time, you know, just singing for people, just give them hope and I hope that, you know, well, see, our school is a school of peaceful children and our motto is the peace you see is the Jesus in me. Oh, my goodness. Oh, that's so sweet. I hope we have given people hope after we've gotten 20 million views. No doubt. You definitely have, young man. Well, let's see. Hmm. Who sang the song also? Andra day. Was it Andra day. Well, she kind -- she's 1 of the 21 million that has seen this and has a little message especially for all of you. Let's hear it. Hey, guys, Andra day here. I just wanted to send a very special shoutout and thank you to the Baltimore kids choir and to the teachers. Your video was so powerful and moved me so deeply and is moving the entire nation right now. Thank you so much for your gift, passion, your honesty. We appreciate you so much. We love you. If you have any goals or dreams of being in music, please continue to pursue them. We love you so much. God bless you. Now, what was your initial expression when you saw her? What did you do when you just saw her come on the screen? That was him. I tell you what, you all desee it. Everyone. Everybody here, rise up. Give these kids a rise of applause. Great job, great job. Great job. This has made our morning here at "Gma." So talented. We love the expressions. They were a little nervous backstage but you got them together. Perfect. Nailed it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.