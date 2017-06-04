Transcript for Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer and Mckenna Grace open up about 'Gifted'

Chris Evans, Mckenna grace and Octavia Spencer. Their new movie is being called a gift to family audiences and I had a chance to see it and it definitely is about a regular guy trying to raise his gifted niece AAS a regular kid with the help of their compassionate and strong-willed neighbor. Take a look. You know, there's something you could be overlooking. This could work out. Maybe. But if anybody takes that baby away, I'll smother you in your sleep. Good morning. I love that, good morning, Fred. And, Mckenna, I'll start with you. Fred was a cat. You had a lot of scenes about Fred but I heard you're allergic to cats. How did you pull that off. I took a lot of allergy medicine. You have a such a great connection with this film and was that immediate between you two when you first met? How did you know she was the right one to play Mary? All credit is due to Mckenna. We auditioned a bunch of people but Mckenna had that kind of perfect balance of -- she's a child obviously. She's got that wild unpredictable nature but also knew when it was time to be professional. You know, and sometimes one can Infinger upon the other and she really found that balance. And you two, I heard you bonded over the musical group presidents of the United States of America. That's right. Yes. And you guys used to sing the song "Peaches." Yeah. And "Back port". But we couldn't sing all -- there's some bad words in some songs. Well, if there's som of something you can give us a little taste of -- Y ay. You go. ??? Peaches for me millions of peaches peaches for free ??? ??? look out ??? That is hilarious. But, you know, not to be outdone, Octavia, you two have a nice little scene together where you're singing and dancing as well. We saw you dance in "Hidden figures," are you writing this into your movies so he we can see your moves. I was waiting for my breakout role to just dance, dance, dance. We haven't done it yet but we're coming with something. Something. Can we get a little bit of something today? No. Give us a little of that right now, right, Chris? Mckenna, there were intense scenes in the movie. You have to -- a lot of crying. You get a chance to hit Chris a little bit. How were you able to make yourself cry like that and were you really hitting him? Maybe. They made me. It was not my choice. I didn't want to hit him. She didn't want to at all. She was very upset. The day enough is challenging enough as it is with the emotion and it was last minute she realized she had to make physical contact. I guess that helped me cry. She did it like a pro. Nailed it. For a man who's been smacked many times. You know what, it made it look like I did it only a little bit in the movie but we did it over and over and over. So the crying and the hitting came hand in hand. And did you have to say it's okay to hit me? Yeah, you got to let her know -- the whole environment on set on days like that on set is very catered to the fact an actor or actress has to get emotional and I mean she just slipped it in so seamlessly like a pro, came to set prepared. It's not easy. If you get to star in a scene with emotion that's one thing, but to build to it is tough and every take, she didn't miss a beat. She knocked it out of the park. I tell you that. And, Octavia, this movie is about a gifted child and you were tested for the gifted program when you were a kid. I was tested for the gifted program. I failed. But I was tested. But I'm also dyslexic which is a conundrum so people should know dyslexic kids, it's not that they can't learn but they learn differently. Oh, wow. That's a great -- Yeah. I was watching before we started. You all are laughing and joking and playinging to and all this stuff and then when this is over, when -- you guys are going to miss each other, it seems to me from my viewing here. "Gifted 2." That wouldn't be gifted enough. You can never be gifted enough. Thank you, guys, the movie is great. I love watching. Mckenna, you are so good. So talented and "Gifted" hits theaters April 12th nationwide. Make sure you check it out. It's a great family movie.

