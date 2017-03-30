Transcript for Ex-Christie allies sentenced to prison for 'Bridgegate'

We turn to another major headline, the sentencing in the bridgegate scandal. Trapping drivers, ambulances on the busiest bridge in America, the George Washington bridge right here in New York. Prosecutors say it was political revenge orchestrated by new Jersey governor Chris Christie's aides. Well, now just as Chris Christie was at the white house, his two former aides were sentenced to prison and ABC's linsey Davis is here. Chris Christie has always maintained he didn't know. Reporter: That's right. He says he didn't know but his aides are paying the price. It happened more than three years ago but this morning the fallout from bridgegate continues. Back in November two former aides for New Jersey governor Chris Christie were convicted on all counts and heading into court yesterday they had hoped for probation, but what they got is jail time. While governor Chris Christie was all smiles with the president for a meeting at the white house Wednesday, back in New Jersey, two of his former associates were sentenced to federal prison. Two years for bill Baroni and a year and a half for Bridget Anne Kelly described as political revenge against a mayor who refused to endorse him for re-election and caused gridlock for ambulances and hundreds of thousands of commuters. I think the message is clear. I think that as the judge said, this was a case about an abuse of power. Reporter: Kelly, a mother of four, who in 2013 wrote in a now infamous e-mail time for some traffic problems in fort Lee vowed to appeal. I want to assure my kids and everyone else that this fight is far from over. I will not allow myself to be the scapegoat in this case. Reporter: At trial Kelly and Baroni each suggested governor Christie knew more about the lane closures than he has publicly acknowledged, something president trump echoed during his presidential campaign. He knew about it. He knew about it. Totally knew about it. Reporter: Christie has long denyed wrongdoing and was never charged in the case. Prosecutors say there was no smoking gun that implicated him. David Wildstein who admits he came up with the idea has yet to be sentenced. Donald Trump was a candidate and said he knew but was at the white house helping out the trump administration. Exactly right, David. Thanks. Thank you, guys.

