Transcript for Christmas could be a boon to movie industry

Back now with the biggest movies at the box office this Christmas after the shopping is over and presents are unwrapped. Americans love to go to the theater. ABC's Nick watt has your guide on what to watch. Nick, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Tom. Well, listen last summer was a box office bloodbath. Worst summer in a decade. Lots of hand-wringing in los Angeles. But the holiday season looks very promising and variety is the key. Something for nearly everyone it seems like. "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle" is out right now gathering good reviews and solid numbers for family fun battling "The greatest showman". Friday, "Pitch perfect 3" hits theaters if Anna is singing a cappella is more your thing. Matt Damon in "Downsizing," cool concept. Mixed reviews. And for a little raunchy racy r-rated "Father figures." "All the money in the world," the John Paul Getty kidnap theater is creating buzz with 11th hour reshoots. Christopher plummer replaced Kevin spacey. Opens Christmas day. Told is one of the best in the calendar. Reporter: Usually second only to Thanksgiving and that week off work for many, Christmas through new year will decide whether it was a box office Turkey or triumph. Ow! Reporter: "Star wars: The last jedi" is still killing it and might make all the difference. The combined box office could still top $11 billion just shy of last year and make this, in fact, the second biggest box office year in history. Rey. Reporter: And we will between us spend around a quarter of a billion dollars at the box office this long weekend. My picks, "All the money in the world," Christopher plummer is mesmerizing and "Coco" is still out there, that one, great one for the kids. I saw it last weekend. It was a great one for the adults too. I loved that movie. Everyone is talking about that. What's on your list? I need to see "Star wars," I'll be watching that. I want to see "I, Tonya." We talked about it yesterday. I've already seen it but, yes, it's great. So much to see. How to have your cake and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.