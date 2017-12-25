Transcript for Christmas desserts you can whip up for Santa

We are back with Michael Symon, Carla hall from "The chew." We saved the best for last, dessert. This is a pantry pie called chess pie. I have a crust, butter, flour, water, salt and sugar. It goes into a mixture and comes together like that. We blind bake. We take our crust, put it in the pan and crimp it and put parchment paper, black beans and our pie crust. To hold the crust down. Then we have brown sugar, white sugar, mix these up. It's a little bit of corn meal. You have a little bit of salt. Yes, yes, whisk, yes. Baking powder, salt, sugar. You have coco powder. This is a chocolate chess pie. Such a big strong man and you're not the greatest whisker, I'm going to say. That's okay. You're doing great. You're doing great. We put some eggs in there. A little bit of buttermilk. Give me that mustache, I'll whisk that sucker around. This all comes together. We pour this into our blind bake crust. We bake it at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes and this is what we have. I want you guys to taste down there. Thank you, Carla. It truly is a pantry pie. I'm not stopping. Michael, here you go. So good. Right? Do you like chocolate? I love chocolate. That's good. So light. This is one of my favorites. Really good. Love the crust. I don't even taste the black beans. Thank you, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.