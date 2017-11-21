Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices

More
ABC News T.J. Holmes reports on the reasons behind the expected increase and what customers should expect to pay when they go to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season.
1:35 | 11/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices
Back now with our big board with our birthday boy and new concerns about a Christmas tree shortage. You know this, Michael, driving up prices this year. Yep, good news for my birthday and a third of Americans who are planning on buying a tree will have to do -- who do it this holiday weekend will find they'll pay more. T.J. Holmes is at a tree farm. We got you all over the place. Why are people shelling out more for trees this year. Okay, stra, would you believe people buy fake trees. Niece what is blassphemers are part of the problem. A lot of tree growers are getting out of the business and put a strain on the supply which will, of course, cost you more. Also, guys, it takes seven to ten years to grow a tree where it's ready to sell so what was happening seven to ten years ago? We were in the middle of a great recession, people weren't buying as many trees so farmers at that point weren't planting as many and now feeling the effects seven to sen years later and the artificial trieees. Give us good tips for best selection and everything? Go to a place that charges you one fee no matter how big the tree is. Here up to 12 feet it costs you one price and get it early before the supply gets real tight. All right. T.J., looking good out there. I think you told on yourself. I got a box of tree in my basement. We'll be right back. You told on yourself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51295672,"title":"Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices","duration":"1:35","description":"ABC News T.J. Holmes reports on the reasons behind the expected increase and what customers should expect to pay when they go to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season.","url":"/GMA/video/christmas-tree-shortage-expected-increase-prices-51295672","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.