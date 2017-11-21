Transcript for Christmas tree shortage expected to increase prices

Back now with our big board with our birthday boy and new concerns about a Christmas tree shortage. You know this, Michael, driving up prices this year. Yep, good news for my birthday and a third of Americans who are planning on buying a tree will have to do -- who do it this holiday weekend will find they'll pay more. T.J. Holmes is at a tree farm. We got you all over the place. Why are people shelling out more for trees this year. Okay, stra, would you believe people buy fake trees. Niece what is blassphemers are part of the problem. A lot of tree growers are getting out of the business and put a strain on the supply which will, of course, cost you more. Also, guys, it takes seven to ten years to grow a tree where it's ready to sell so what was happening seven to ten years ago? We were in the middle of a great recession, people weren't buying as many trees so farmers at that point weren't planting as many and now feeling the effects seven to sen years later and the artificial trieees. Give us good tips for best selection and everything? Go to a place that charges you one fee no matter how big the tree is. Here up to 12 feet it costs you one price and get it early before the supply gets real tight. All right. T.J., looking good out there. I think you told on yourself. I got a box of tree in my basement. We'll be right back. You told on yourself.

