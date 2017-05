Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign More John Brennan testified before Congress that he was "concerned" about intelligence that revealed contact between Russian officials and people involved with Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Russia investigation

Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on celebrity surprises on 'Beat Shazam'

Now Playing: Rashad Jennings, David Ross get special surprise messages from their families

Now Playing: Manchester attack victims remembered with pink balloons

Now Playing: Tom Cruise confirms his return to the 'Danger Zone' in 'Top Gun' sequel

Now Playing: The 'DWTS' finalists compete in a dancing showdown live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'DWTS' finalists reflect on their family's influences and blossoming romances in the ballroom

Now Playing: How to cope with fear, kids' questions after Manchester attack

Now Playing: Mirror Ball winner Rashad Jennings said he is creating a 'DWTS'-themed room in his house

Now Playing: The 'Dancing With the Stars' finalists perform live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: The latest on the terror attack in Manchester

Now Playing: Billy Bush opens up his about life since 'Access Hollywood' tape release

Now Playing: White House reacts to John Brennan testimony on Russia

Now Playing: Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign

Now Playing: President Trump meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican

Now Playing: Manchester attack victims include 8-year-old, teenagers

Now Playing: UK raises threat level to critical after Manchester attack

Now Playing: Did Manchester bomber Salman Abedi act alone?

Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after Manchester attack

Now Playing: James Bond star Roger Moore dead at 89 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47603367,"title":"Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign ","duration":"2:12","description":"John Brennan testified before Congress that he was \"concerned\" about intelligence that revealed contact between Russian officials and people involved with Donald Trump's presidential campaign.","url":"/GMA/video/cia-director-reveals-russian-interactions-trump-campaign-47603367","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}