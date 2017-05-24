Former CIA director reveals Russian interactions with Trump campaign

John Brennan testified before Congress that he was "concerned" about intelligence that revealed contact between Russian officials and people involved with Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
2:12 | 05/24/17

