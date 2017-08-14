Cities hold vigils for Charlottesville as new details emerge

Thousands of people marched on streets from Seattle to Washington, D.C., as officials learn more about James Alex Fields Jr., the 20-year-old accused of driving a car into Charlottesville demonstrators and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
2:12 | 08/14/17

