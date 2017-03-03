-
Now Playing: Clean Bandit performs their hit 'Rockabye' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Clean Bandit performs their hit 'Rather Be' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: Tom Hanks sent new espresso machine to White House press corps
-
Now Playing: Freddie Stroma and Josh Bowman dish on 'Time After Time' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: First look at Meghan Trainor's new music video for 'I'm a Lady'
-
Now Playing: Paris Jackson signs with IMG models
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush tells Jimmy Kimmel: 'The best humor is when you make fun of yourself'
-
Now Playing: Alley-ooping unicycle basketball players look for a new game
-
Now Playing: Last act for the Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey Circus
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Scientists suggest that eyes play a key role in trust and bonding
-
Now Playing: Couple plans to reveal baby's sex during Mardi Gras parade
-
Now Playing: Accountants will not work Oscars show again, academy says
-
Now Playing: What's new at the 2017 Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces new effort on suicide prevention
-
Now Playing: 'Moonlight' director shares the Oscars acceptance speech he planned to give
-
Now Playing: Patrick Stewart dishes on 'Logan'
-
Now Playing: Trish McEvoy shares her top makeup tips live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ricki Lake opens up on her ex-husband's battle with bipolar disorder
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's son in relationship with widow of his late-brother
-
Now Playing: Video released of police pulling young man out of car and tasing him, resulting in death