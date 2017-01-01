Transcript for Cleaning up in New York City After the New Year's Ball Drops

After the ball drops and the crowds head home, it's time for an epic cleanup and Diane plays clean uphere on the set. All the time. It's a big job but somebody's got to do it. It's not always fun but lucky for us New York City has it down. Five, four, three, two -- For millions of Americans it's all about that moment. When the iconic ball drops and over 3,000 pounds of confetti sail through the sky. But what does it take to clean up after one of the biggest parties in the world? For the times square alliance the real fireworks start just after midnight. As an army of 180 sanitation workers descend on the aftermath followed by garbage trucks. 52 tons of party hats, confetti and debris have vanished. By literally 6:00 in the morning on the 1st the department of sanitation from the city of New York has done an amazing job picking up so much of the trash that's out there and it really looks like there hadn't been a million people in times square the day before. That's just the trash. Thousand miles of cables. Building three stages. Extra platforms. Within 24 hours the stages come down and times square is back to Normal. It's all been taken care of. Been taken care of doesn't always mean disposed of. Tens of thousands of those flips of confetti have handwritten wishes on them and not everyone so quick to throw them away. My wife and I pull down a wish together and read it and take it home with us and hope it comes true. And if you like to get your wish on the times square confetti every December there's a wish wall where you can write it down in person or post your wish on Twitter or Instagram with the #confettiwish. I bet a lot of sanitation workers were wishing to have this morning off. Maybe we'll find that confetti wish next year. Will try.

