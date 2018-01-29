Transcript for Clinton aide, GOP donor face sexual misconduct allegations

political team. New accusations of sexual mes conduct rocking both political parties. Casino mogul Steve Wynn stepping down as GOP finance chairman. And Hillary Clinton facing questions about a Tom former adviser she did not fire after allegations surfaced against him. Our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here with more. Good morning, Tom. Reporter: Amy, good morning to you. Some Republicans are distancing themselves from billionaire Steve Wynn. As Hillary Clinton is being accused of shielding a long-time aide. This morning, as casino mogul Steve Wynn faces accusation of sexual assault, some Republican lawmakers are starting to give away the money Wynn and his company gave to them. House speaker Paul Ryan pledging to give money to a charity. Steve Wynn, would you stand up? He's raising so much money for our great Republican party. Reporter: Over the week end, Wynn, whom president trump calls a good friend, resigned as the finance chair for the Republican national committee. If is -- the allegations have merit, then we should return the money like we asked of the Democrats. Reporter: During the Harvey Weinstein scandal, the RNC putting out this tweet. Ronna Romney Mcdaniel tweeting, if the DNC truly stands up for women like they say they do, then returning Weinstein's money should be a no-brainer. So far, the RNC is not saying what they're planning to do with the hundreds of thousands Wynn donated to to party. All of this following a bomb shell story if the Wall Street journal. That the 76-year-old allegedly pressured employees to per forsex acts over several decades. I'm Steve Wynn. And this is my new hotel. Reporter: The billionaire calling the allegations preposterous. This, as Democrats are facing issues. It's been nearly a decade now where, I -- Hillary and I share reflections and devotions each day. Reporter: That's former Hillary Clinton aide burns strider. Seen here in photos he posted on social media with her within the last year. "The New York Times" reporting that during the 2008 presidential campaign, strider, a faith adviser to Clinton was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a younger staffer. Clinton refused to fire him. She posted to Twitter that she reached out to the younger staffer. I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should. That we deserve to be heard. I made a mistake. I evaluated it wrongly. That woman could have been protected. That would have been the right answer. Reporter: That former Clint. Aide is accused of harassing over women. He apologized in an interview broadly and noted he's struggled with depression and is in therapy. Thank you, Tom. All right, tommings thank

