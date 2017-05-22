A closer look at Pippa Middleton's wedding

More
ABC News' Lama Hasan brings all the details on the wedding of Princess Kate's younger sister and hedge fund manager James Matthews.
2:36 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A closer look at Pippa Middleton's wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47551563,"title":"A closer look at Pippa Middleton's wedding","duration":"2:36","description":"ABC News' Lama Hasan brings all the details on the wedding of Princess Kate's younger sister and hedge fund manager James Matthews. ","url":"/GMA/video/closer-pippa-middletons-wedding-47551563","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.