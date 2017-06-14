Transcript for A closer look at technology designed to prevent hot car deaths

With the heat wave across the nation the danger of hot cars in the headlines. A 5-year-old died Monday after being left in a hot van in Arkansas and "Gma's" investigating ways to prevent these tragedies and Paula Faris trying out new technologies designed to save kids' lives. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Already 12 children have died in hot cars, it's not even summer. We have technology in our cars to remind us of virtually everything to remember our keys and turn off the headlights but nothing to remind us of our children in the backseat. Some legislators are fighting to make child alert systems mandatory in cars. We're looking at three different technologies already on the market. These are the kinds of dramatic videos we see every summer. Toddlers and babies being rescued from hot cars. But experts believe these incidents are preventible. I can't think of anything more important in my vehicle than alerting me if a child has been left behind. Reporter: Now the children's safety organization kids and cars as well as lawmakers are pushing for all cars to be built with a child alert system. There are technologies that can prevent that kind of tragedy. We should just do it right away. Reporter: With several devices or on the market "Gma investigates" tried out three different popular technologies meant to help you remember your precious cargo in the backseat. A car seat with built-in technology and an alert system already in some general motors cars and a popular traffic app. For our demonstration I borrowed my producer's baby, Ben. Okay, Ben, here we go. First up, sensor safe exclusive in evenflo carseats it goes right into the car's diagnostics. That receiver communicates with the car seat's smart chest clip letting the driver know through a series of chimes whether a child is still in the seat after the car is turned off. There it is. It works. It goes off just seconds after we turn off the car. Next we look at general motors' rear seat reminder system, the feature uses back door sensors that activate when either rear door is opened or closed within ten minutes of the vehicle being started or while the vehicle is running. When you reach your destination you get a reminder on your dashboard. I'm going to turn the car off. Rear seat reminder, look in rear seat but what happens if I make a stop along the way. Rear seat reminder, there it is and restart the car without opening the back door. I got out to get gas. Let's see if I get the reminder when I turn the car off. No reminder. GM says their feature is designed to remind drivers to check the backseat as they exit their vehicle under certain circumstances. And for our last technology we try out the popular traffic app wa seem E. It has a setting to check your backseat when you reach your destination you entered into the app but won't alert you during an impromptu stop. We have arrived. Wow. I didn't even turn the car off and I have a child reminder. See. Child reminder, check your car before you leave. One important thing to remember when using app based alerts. You have to make sure your phone is charged. The biggest mistake parents make is they really feel this can't happen to them. Reporter: And, of course, having technology is just part of the solution here. Two other tips for you, the first is before you embark on your journey put your purse or put your phone in the backseat. Something that you know you're going to remember once you arrive at your destination so that when you go back here to get it out, obviously it's unlocked but you go back there and retrieve your purse and your phone, things you know you won't forget. The second if your child is trapped in the vehicle, have this tool on hand. It's called a rescue me. I'll show you how it works. You position it in the corner of your window right here and press firmly press firmly. You can see I think the rain is having an impact but press firmly until it shatters the windshield then you can puncture it with your elbow or punch through with your hand and kids and company recommend you have one of these on your keychain at all times in any season, George. I got to get a better one and where did that rain come from all of a sudden? We were watching the demonstration but we were more amazed that it was raining and we didn't know about it. It's pouring right now. Taking one for the team as always. All the great information you're sharing. Thank you, Paula. All of you can get more information and look at another system we tried on our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.