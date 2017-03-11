Transcript for A closer look at the TeloYears test

trend using at home genetic test kits to try to get a sense of how you're aging. Our Becky Worley tried one out. How old I am means less to me than how well I'm aging. My age is just 29 in teloyears. It claims to be a simple accurate DNA test that tracks your cellular age based on your telomere length. They protect our dn aa and shorten with age. Telomere length is based on genetic factor sflsz if you don't measure it you can't manage it. Control how well you're aging. Reporter: What is my age in telomere years. It costs $99. And I submit a blood sample. Also taking the test Phil ayler, 40-something minister husband and father who tries to stay in shape. What keeps you healthy. Cycling junkie. 40 or 50 friends, the spandex poos. The spandex posse. We both have our weaknesses. Me, I'm a chocolate chip cook cookieaholic. What is your thing. Anything with bacon. Reporter: We ask Dr. Susan domcheck of the university of Pennsylvania, a cancer genetics expert not fill created with teloyears to discuss the results. Phil is told his age is 47. One year younger than his chronological age. Pretty much right on. Reporter: My real age is 46. But your France. Your teloyears say you're 21. So that must feel pretty good to be 21 again. Reporter: Before I break out the champagne -- Right now I don't see how this is useful for patients to know what to do with their health. There has to be more study. Reporter: This doctor says the clinical director of the teloyears center at Johns Hopkins. It's unlikely the telomere lens will tell us how old we are because there's such a broad lens no Normal healthy people. Reporter: Only certain people should get it tested because it can affect their treatment. On its website teloyears says it does not offer medical advice and nothing contained in the content is intended to constitute professional advice for medical diagnosis. It's not been cleared or approved by the food and drug administration, Michael, but I guess after my testing I'm just going to keep exercising. Well, I think you should change your age on your driver's license to 21. I give you permission for that. Becky, thank you so much.

