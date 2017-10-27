Transcript for New clues in search for suspected serial killer

Now we'll get to new clues in the search for a suspected serial killer in Tampa. Police pored over new surveillance video of a person of interest and now saying a phone in another clip could be significant. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Tampa with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Police here have been working around the clock. They now want the public to look at every single detail in that video no matter how small. At one point that person of interest takes his phone, kind of flips it up in the air and hoping that gesture might help somebody recognize him. This is the new video police are hoping will help them stop a possible serial killer. A hooded figure police are calling a person of interest seen running from the scene of Benjamin Mitchell's October 9th murder seconds after he was killed. I've come up with four reasons why this person is running. One, they maybe be late for dinner, two, out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots and, number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell. Reporter: Police also releasing a longer enhanced video they believe shows the same person earlier that night strolling casually toward the crime scene flipping a cell phone in their hand police hoping someone recognizes what they believe could be a significant clue. The reason I focus in on the flip because I have tried to do that myself several times and have dropped my phone. Reporter: Mitchell killed near his moment, Monica Hoffa and Anthony naiboa also shot and killed over the next ten days this. Is the spot where Benjamin Mitchell was gunned down. That new surveillance video came from all over this area and police say they have a lot more to go through. All three murders occurring within a half a mile now believed to be connected. The work of a possible serial killer. I have never been scared in this neighborhood. I just want this person caught. Reporter: The community on edge. Police patrolling around the clock to find the person responsible. The mayor with direct orders for police. Bring his head to me. Reporter: The mayor not mincing words. He and the chief saying they'll stay in the Seminole heights neighborhood until he is caught and they've added $10,000 to the reward for any information that leads to an arrest now standing at $35,000. Amy. All right, Victor. Let's bring in Lenny Depaul, former chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal service. One continuing clue is we're hearing about that cell phone. Talk about how that could help police. That's huge, Amy. You have this person of interest, he's walking down the street, very focused, he's not looking in cars. Not looking in homes. He appears to pull this device out of his pocket which looks like a cell phone. Can you see him here, I mean, he appears to be navigating somewhat with his thumb that tells me in law enforcement that that phone is fired up and I don't -- I like to talk about our trade craft and teach it and don't want to give away too many secrets but it's registering on a tower so law enforcement will look at that and pull the data, filter through what they get from the data they receive from these company, hopefully zone in and see who that phone is actually subscribed to in they can get that specific to find out where that phone is and who it belongs to. They can do a lot with that stuff and that's what they need to do. Identify somebody. Right now they're chasing a ghost. Speaking about identifying him, the clothing that that suspect is wearing is also an important clue. It's a home run. I mean you've got video. Thank god these resident, they've got their videos rolling and four or five good shots of this person. Don't know if it's a male or female but one video is in color so he's wearing white pants. You can see him here wearing white pants and a hoodie on, it was 91 degrees in central Florida that night. You don't have to hit me with a ton of bricks. He's either, a, an eyewitness or the shooter. Let's hope all these clues in that video will lead to an arrest. Lenny, thanks so much. Thank you. More bombshell accusations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.