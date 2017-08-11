2 CMA Award winners announced live on 'GMA'

ABC News' Lara Spencer is joined by country music star Kelsea Ballerini to announce the winners for musical event of the year and music video of the year.
2:23 | 11/08/17

Let's go now though to Nashville, Tennessee, Lara is there ahead of tonight's big cma awards. Hello there, Lara and kelsea. Chilly, very fabulous kelsea Ballerini. Very cold. As you all know, robin, we are in Nashville counting down to the moment. The country music biggest night with "Gma" at the cma awards and kelsea is going to help me. We have the privilege of announcing two of the cma award winners right now. Are you excited. Yes. First award is music video of the year. Take a look at the five nominees, shall we. Little big town for "Better man." Yes. Keith urban, "Blue ain't your color." Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris "Craving you." Miranda lambert. "Vice." And brothers Osborne with "It ain't my fault." Will you hold this for me. We have the cma awards by Detroit and touche and ask you for the envelope, please. The honors, all right, y'all. Here we go. Video of the year. "It ain't my fault," brothers Osborne. Brothers Osborne. Congratulations, boys. All right. So we'll do it again. Ready. Our second award. Musical event of the year. These are your nominees. All right. "Craving you" Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris. Funny how time slips away, Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson. Eric church featuring Rhiannon biddens. Setting the world on fire Kenny Chesney featuring pink. And speak to a girl, Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill. The envelope, please. Thank you so much. I present to you -- Such a fun game. All right. Here we go. Cma award goes to -- "Funny how time slips away." Glen Campbell and -- That's awesome. So well deserved. You're awesome. First ch. Guess who else might have one of these. I'll see you will. Don't go anywhere. Kelsea will perform right here live on "Good morning America" and tune in tonight to see the rest of the cmas awards live on ABC. Back to you. All right, Lara, you guys

