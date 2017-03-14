Transcript for Coastal winds may cause huge waves to hit eastern shores

Throughout the afternoon and the wind will still be taken look at Boston at 51 at this low moves along the coast. You'll still see rain and sleet at the coast but with it will come wind to almost seventy miles per hour are GO Benitez is in Scituate Massachusetts this morning. Talking about the coastal flood threat at all that winds GO. Hey did you good morning to you we are really getting slammed right now we're getting a mix of snow and sleet coming right out here from the northeast and just take a look I'm looking at these ratings right now we're getting winds of thirty to 35 miles per hour these are very seriously. Picking up and it's only going to get stronger we're told Howard show you what's happening along the coast these coastal flood warnings are all across the eastern coast especially Massachusetts is really no wonder why when you see these wins. Because if those wins gets stronger and stronger they can reach some seventy miles forward told and it hits. Just as high tide hits then we got some problems would be a storm surge of some three feet we could see waves as high as fifteen. Feet high and so so many people here they are prepared of course to take on this storm but nobody can really prepare. For any serious wins like that any serious flooding that could come up. From the shoreline here just a very dangerous situation that people need to look out for ginger thank you so much.

