Transcript for Coffee in California may come with a warning

We have a "Gma" health alert for you about coffee and cancer. Shops in California may soon be forced to post the sign warning customers about a possible link between the two and Dr. Jen, explain it to us. The pendulum keeps swinging. This is really about a chemical compound called acrylamide. It is not an ingredient. It forms when coffee beans are roasted at high temperatures and by the way it's not just coffee. It's in toast, particularly burnt toast. It's in French fries, it's in other foods and like anything else that potentially could be cancer-causing it's about frequency and dose in small amounts, we're exposed to it. It doesn't generally do any harm. In higher ams that could be a concern. People watching at home right now, this is their go to. It's my go to. I think overwhelmingly the data supports massive health benefits to coffee that we have known for decades. Among other things, coffee consumption has been shown to reduce the risk of Parkinson's disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers like liver, uterine, skin cancer and, listen, it's like anything risk versus Ben fete. We did reach out to the national coffee association, they gave us this statement. Coffee has been shown over and over again to be a healthy beverage. The U.S. Government's own dietary guidelines state that coffee can be part of a healthy lifestyle and I agree with that. Your bottom line? I think we have to put it into context. We hear cancer and it can be paralyzing. We can't live our lives in a plastic bubble. You're exposed to radiation on a flight. Outside you're exposed to sun, a carcinogen. The world health organization actually removed coffee from a list of possible cancer causing compounds in the past so we have to put it in context and live a healthy lifestyle. Most things in moderation and try not to be paralyzed with fear that every single thing you do because it's about the sum total, not just one thing. Okay. And drink more water. That's our thing. Tomorrow we're going to be talking about it. Our waterchallenge. Our water challenge for

