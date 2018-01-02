Transcript for College-age young women open up about coming of age in a #MeToo world

We've been looking at what it takes to nurture and support strong and powerful women and Deborah Roberts taking a lead. You had a fascinating conversation with a group of college age women. This was fascinating for me as a mom of a college freshman to hear how young women are processing this new reality. Women who are just beginning to own their womanhood. I sat down with seven 18 to 22-year-olds to talk about everything from the me too movement to the time's up move many and their own dating experiences and relationships with men and how they're navigating a changing world where they're getting a much bigger voice. Show of hand, how many of you would say you feel like you're a strong woman? Yes. Definitely. All of you. What is being a strong woman mean. I feel like in today's society like women, themselves, are bringing themselves up instead of putting each other down. Reporter: At miami-dade college seven women give me insight. My mom is a single parent so she's always been her. I look up to her. She's done everything. She's gone above and beyond for me. Reporter: When you hear the word empowering, what does that mean, Lila. I hi to me you feel like nothing can compromise you or your swaying and you're strong and firm in yourself. With their parents and adolescent psychologist Jamie Howard watching I ago for one word that describes a good woman. Confident. Encouraging. Empathy. Honest, genuine and compassion. I say compassion because I think you need to be aware of other people. How about you, gabby. What did you write? Confident. The role women have played is we're supposed to be silent and submissive. Reporter: One in five undergrad women experience sexual assault and more than 90% don't report it. With the me too and time's up movement this generation could change. How do you differentiate between some of these cases when you're talking about Harvey Weinstein and then you're talking about somebody who is maybe clumsily saying something or maybe a dating situation. We have to be wary of having a zero tolerance policy. From rape to hand on the shoulder are different. Reporter: They seem troubled by the report involving an seize Ansari when R where a woman called him out saying he was sexually demanding on a date in 017. I don't think that's 100% fair. If she's kind of taking a situation that she also took part in and at that time was like, okay, well, there's -- I gave concept for it and it wasn't an issue, maybe now she -- I don't know -- Yeah, not on social media. I kind of disagree. I don't think it should be posted on social media but there is a responsibility on definitely both sides for communication and that's where the problem lies. Then their parents and Dr. Howard join us. I know she was mature but I didn't know she was that mature. As a single mom I tried really hard to make sure she didn't always see me struggle so that her life was a lot easier. Reporter: But the world of dating is rarely easy. So Dr. Howard cautions the young women for any bad situation. What will I do? What will I say? What are the words I can use and have a specific script in mind? When it comes to more blatant sexual assault the onus is on men, what we've been talking about. Is this a new feminist revolution or too early to say that. I hope so. Maybe too early to say but certainly this generation of women is talking about things that previous generations were sort of afraid to talk about. It was taboo and it's not anymore and that tends to be the stuff that makes big change. Impressive, gals. They are definitely talking a lot these days about what is acceptable behavior, what's not acceptable and in moments of honesty some even willing to share their own missteps when talking about the desire to be with men who are respectful and good guys, some of the women confess that they're often attracted to the guys who aren't, the bad boys who may not treat them as well and admit that as women, George, that they need to sort of own this and sort of feel that they are worthy of somebody who treats them well. And seem like they're starting to do that and saw Dr. Jamie Howard who is a clinical psychologist joining us, as well. Let's talk about that. How do you get young women to want to build a good healthy relationship with a man they can trust. Young women tend to be attracted to men with status, power, sort of athleticism, good looks so they put up with mean behavior in order to sort of keep that, but we need to have these young women thinking of themselves as equals th. They can be more assertive and communicate directly and be willing to walk away if someone doesn't treat them the way they want to be treated. We saw how important it is to have this conversation with others. I was impressed about how they supported one another. They talked about encouraging one another and they were very different from one another, yet, they were respectful and gave everyone a chance to speak. I was really encouraged. They had just met and from different background, some are single parent families, some have both parents involved and maybe some had parents not that involved but they're finding people they can speak with. What about us as parents? You're a little ahead of me. I have them in high school and below. How do we prepare them for those moments? Mental rehearsal is one of the most important things. Have a plan in mind. So run through various scenarios like you're going to be offered alcohol in college. Like how much do you want to drink? Shots are probably not a good idea. A lot of young women are doing shots when they get to college and the problem is you're impaired and all your good judgment goes out the window. Dating, what is safe behavior. What words can you specifically use like give them really specific things they can do to keep themselves safe. Start the conversation when? Start it when they're young, you know, and then so you're just continuing to have this conversation as they get older. What I liked you said to have a plan. To be thinking about what they want to do when they go out. How should I react. Should I go back to this person's want or not or to think ahead so you don't get caught up in a swaying and you can't figure it out. Great advice. Thank you both.

