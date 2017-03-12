A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game

Ty Solomon was resuscitated by a South Carolina State athletic trainer and then transported to Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.
1:57 | 12/03/17

Transcript for A college basketball player collapsed on the court during a game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

