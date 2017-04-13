Transcript for College student thrown to ground by police says she was 'humiliated'

We're back now with a young woman caught on camera being slammed to the ground by a Colorado police officer. She's sharing her side of the story exclusively with ABC and linsey Davis is here with those details. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: So many have watched what happened to her. Now we are hearing from her. This is the first time that Michaela surat is talking about the video that shows her get body slammed by a police officer and she says she hopes this will further the conversation about unnecessary use of excessive police force. This morning, the woman caught on tape being slammed head first into the ground by a police officer is speaking out. Oh! Like all my bones were shattering in my face and I was just so humiliated because everyone was watching me. Reporter: 22-year-old college student Michaela surat sat down exclusively with ABC news overnight and says she'll never be the same. After this video of her went viral, viewed nearly 800,000 times online. I can't go to school without feeling like someone is going to approach me and hurt me. I'm getting death threats online. Reporter: Critics say it shows the police seeming to use excessive force but authorities say the video doesn't tell the entire story. Police say last Thursday they were called to this bar in ft. Collins, Colorado, to break up an altercation between surat's boyfriend and another man and the sorority sister shoulder checked a bouncer, they say, and struck one of the officers. I found out that my boyfriend got kicked out of the bar and went outside to see what what happened and the altercation happened and one thing led to another and escalated. Reporter: Police used a standard arrest control to subdue surat but her family says they went too far and left her with bruises, a concussion and contusion to the chin. It's numb and I can't feel and goes all the way up here and up here too and like I can't open my mouth to eat. Surat's parents say the video is too hard for them to even watch. Seeing my daughter planted on the ground like that, it went chin, body, feet. One little hair off differently that could have been her death. Reporter: Police are currently investigating the incident. They say the officer was wearing a body camera that shows the entire exchange but they won't release the footage until the investigation is closed to make sure the investigation is treated in a fair and impartial manner. Surat's attorney says the district attorney has shown him the video. I was still equally as appa appalled. She was confused about where her boyfriend was and was certainly highly irritated. Nothing I saw on that video warranted the very aggressive response from the officer. Nothing. Reporter: Surat now hopes by sharing her story it will prevent other people from going through what she experienced. This shouldn't happen to anyone no matter their size, race, color, whatever. It shouldn't happen to anyone. It's unbelievable. Reporter: Surat has been charged with third degree assault and obstructing a police officer. She's due back in court next month. At this point the family says they have not met with a civil attorney or discussed filing any kind of lawsuits but, boy, it doesn't get any easier to watch that video. Police seem to think, though, we're going to feel differently when we see the entirety of the body cam. The body cam, the attorney, we hear his interpretation of what he saw but others want to see it as well. Thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.