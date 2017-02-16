College students speak out after catching alleged art thief

More
The Boston University students are credited with helping to stop an alleged thief who attempted to rob a Boston art gallery.
0:26 | 02/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College students speak out after catching alleged art thief
I yelled out some hey what are you doing to his take those. And he turned around once he saw us running after him he actually dropped the paintings and start to run away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45538023,"title":"College students speak out after catching alleged art thief","duration":"0:26","description":"The Boston University students are credited with helping to stop an alleged thief who attempted to rob a Boston art gallery.","url":"/GMA/video/college-students-speak-catching-alleged-art-thief-45538023","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.