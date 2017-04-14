Transcript for Comedian Tig Notaro accuses 'SNL' of plagiarism

We welcome you back. Time for our big board breaking down more of this morning's top stories and T.J. Holmes is here. We'll get to him in just a moment. Let's start with allegations of joke threat against "Saturday night live." The controversy centering around a sketch starring host Louis C.K. That aired last weekend. Comedian tig Notaro claiming "Snl" potentially plagiarized her 015 short film. And, you know, she said she's extremely disappointed and you kind of -- the similarities, hmm. You scratch your head. Okay, you heard this already. I'll let the folks be the judge. You have seen it clearly here. So everybody, you tell me what you think. You think this is plagiarism. So, where is the birthday boy, little Ernie, right? It's me. Come again. I'm earnest,t's my birthday. So, do you want -- should we wait for everyone else to show up? Nope, it's just me. Whenever you're ready. Am I early? No. No one else is showing up? Huh-uh. Okay. So you want me to just run it for you? Yeah. So, what do you think? Don't put me in the middle of this. It all centers around someone is bored at home and orders a clown. She put that out in 2015. He did it just this past weekend. She claims absolutely the similarities are too close and "Snl" has been accused of this time and time again. They have in now, why this one is big because tig Notaro is the most high-profile person to ever accuse them of stealing a joke. So, why -- I mean I agree, a lot of similarities in that but why does tig and others think it's more than just a coincidence. First you look at it and she found out that somebody who worked on that skit for him actually somebody who was well aware. She knows -- knew about the production of her skit. Worked on both in yeah and the rest of the statement, I did find it expecting. I hesitated to even address any of this but I think it is only right to defend my work and my ideas. She might not have any recourse necessarily because it's hard legally to prove plagiarism on this level because parallel thinking. Everybody is coming up with new material, great minds think alike but it's not a good look with somebody this high profile accusing the behemoth of "Snl" of stealing their work. One of the biggest comedians, Louis C.K. In the middle of it as well. Thank you, T.J. That beard. Somebody had to see it. I left it alone. Plagiarizing my beard. All right, our next story, an 18-year-old football star, well, she's kicking her way into the history books this week. Becca Longo, high school senior in Arizona became the first female to earn a scholarship with a top tier college team, the field goal kicker signing a letter of intent with Adams state university. There you can see it right there and she's joining us from her new college in Colorado. Becca, we have to applaud you and say, well, well done, congratulations. And when you finally -- Thank you. When you finally got the news you heard about this moment, how excited were you? I didn't believe that it was true. I just remember sitting there and coach Todd saying I was the first girl to ever do that and anybody who watched the video can see my jaw like hit the floor. I was so blown away. And, you know, everyone is making a big deal out of it. You just want to get out there and play football and everybody is looking through the record books. This is a first and there have been walk-ons and other women to do it and similar capacities but never a full ride like this. When did you think this could be a possibility? When did it become -- you started playing late in high school, right? Yeah, I started playing my sophomore year and then I transferred schools so I had to sit out my junior year and I didn't get to play until my senior year so I only really played two seasons and I didn't really expect to play after high school until sort of the middle of my senior season which is like kind of late. But you have some medical setbacks as well. What made you keep going? It would have been easy to say I'm injured, this is a boys' sport but you kept pushing for it. What made you do that? Yeah, well, the doctors told me that I couldn't play sports ever again and I just kind of like used that as motivation to prove them wrong. And I love both of my sports too much to just give up and spent too much time and money and effort to let it go. What's your message for a little girl watching and going to her mommy going, she's playing football in college. She's got a scholarship. What is your message for little girls who maybe want to play football or anything that they don't normally see someone like themselves doing? I just want them to go out and do whatever they love to do. If they want to play football, go out and play football. If they want to play hockey they can go out and play hockey. Just don't listen to all the negativity because you're going to get a lot of it and just go do what you love. A great message. And you're doing it. Thanks for getting up early. Yes. Congratulations again. Very happy for you, becca. Very happy for that beard, T.J. Thank you. I'll shave on Monday, okay, robin. No, keep it. Thanks to everyone.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.