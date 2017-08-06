Transcript for Comey to testify about 'inappropriate meetings' with Trump

drama, high stakes for the white house and the country. We've never seen this kind of public showdown between a president and the FBI director he fired. Comey's prepared testimony released last night is packed with vivid details about his meetings with trump, based on notes he took in real time. Flatly contradicts trump's claim that he ever tried to influence the Michael Flynn investigation. Trump says he feels totally vindicated. Many more questions unanswered. In fact, here are some of the big questions Comey will face today. Does he think president trump was trying to obstruct justice. Does he think he was fired for not shutting down the Michael Flynn probe. And why didn't he publicly reveal his concerns that trump was trying to influence the investigation. Let's go straight to our senior justice correspondent, Pierre Thomas, in Washington for the very latest. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Amy, good morning. The day is here. The fired FBI director breaks his silence, appearing in one of the most anticipated hearings in recent memory. He will make the case that he was under constant pressure from the president frustrated by the Russia investigation who then fired him without notice. From the first time FBI director James Comey met then president-elect Donald Trump, he was clearly leery. After a January intelligence briefing with trump, Comey decided to type his thoughts on a laptop in an FBI vehicle outside trump tower the moment he walked out of the meeting. Comey's dramatic testimony today is based on notes he took about encounters with trump that made him increasingly uneasy. He's become more famous than me. Reporter: January 27th, five days after that now famous handshake, trump summons Comey to a private dinner at the white house. Comey says trump asked him if he wants to stay on the job. Comey was suspicious, calling it strange, insisting it was an effort to create some sort of patronage relationship. He claims the president was blunt. I need loyalty. I expect loyalty. The exchange was awkward, according to Comey. We simply looked at each other in silence. The white house denies it was a loyalty pledge. Did the president implore him to pledge his loyalty to the president, is that true? No. That did not happen? No. Reporter: February 14th, after a briefing with senior national security officials in the oval office, trump wants to speak to Comey alone. Comey says trump wants to talk about Michael Flynn who was forced to resign the previous day for lying about his contacts with Russia. According to Comey trump said, I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. A hope you can let this go. Comey was concerned, believing that this request was to drop the case. Trump says it never happened. Did you at any time urge former FBI director James Comey in any way, shape or form to close or back down the investigation into Michael Flynn, and also, as you look back -- No. No. Next question? Reporter: Comey says the pressure continued, that trump asked him in a phone call to publicly say that the president was not under investigation, to lift the cloud of the probe. Trump specifically mentioning he had nothing to do with Russia, had not been involved with hookers in Russia, as alleged in unverified dossier. Comey will acknowledge that on three different occasions that he did tell the president that he was not personally under investigation, but that's about the only thing the two men agree on. Comey's associates tell us he's been stung by the abrupt firing, angered by the barrage of attacks coming from the white house. The rank and file of the FBI had lost confidence in their director. He's a show boat. He's a grandstander. Reporter: Comey is not the type of man who shrinks in the spotlight. He'll be determined, disciplined, but he can be emotional if provoked. Thanks very much. The president can be emotional if he's provoked.

